Poland's Industrial Output Growth Improves; Produce Price Inflation Eases

Poland's industrial production growth improved less than expected in January, while producer price inflation eased further to the lowest level in nearly a year, data from Statistics Poland revealed on Monday.

Industrial production grew 2.6 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 1.0 percent increase in December. Economists had expected the growth to accelerate to 4.6 percent.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying output registered a growth of 3.9 percent, and manufacturing output was 2.8 percent higher than last year.

Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply output rose 1.7 percent, while the water supply segment contracted 2.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output fell at a slower pace of 2.5 percent in January after a 6.4 percent drop in the prior month.

In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer price inflation eased to 18.5 percent in January from 20.5 percent in the previous month.

Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since February 2022, when prices had risen 16.1 percent.

Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam, and air conditioning supply alone surged by 54 percent annually in January.

Prices in mining and quarrying grew 26.2 percent, and manufacturing prices gained 18.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent at the start of the year, following a 0.6 percent gain in the previous month.

Data also revealed that average gross wages and salaries in the enterprise sector increased 13.5 percent year on year, versus the 12.6 percent increase expected. Meanwhile, the monthly outcome was negative, falling 6.1 percent from December.

The average paid employment in the enterprise sector showed an increase of 1.1 percent annually and 0.4 percent monthly in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.