Poland Retail Sales Decline 0.3% In January

Poland's retail sales decreased unexpectedly at the start of the year, ending the growth streak that began in March 2021, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

At constant prices, retail sales dropped 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 0.2 percent slight rise in December.

In January, sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels fell the most, by 12.3 percent annually, while those of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts slid 1.7 percent.

Similarly, food, beverage, and tobacco sales also showed a negative growth of 1.7 percent.

On the other hand, sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear grew sharply by 15.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales plunged 23.1 percent from December, when they rebounded by 13.1 percent.

