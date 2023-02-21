Japan Producer Prices Climb 1.6% On Year In January

Producer prices in Japan were up 1.6 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday, after rising 1.5 percent in December.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.3 percent after rising 0.1 percent in the previous month.

Excluding international transportation, prices climbed 1.5 percent on year and fell 0.2 percent on month. That follows the 1.2 percent yearly increase and the 0.2 percent monthly gain a month earlier.

Prices for financial services fell 0.3 percent on month and gained 2.0 percent on year, while prices for real estate services slid 0.5 percent on month and climbed 1.4 percent on year.

Economic News

