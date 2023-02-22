South Korea Business Confidence Falls To 63.0

Business sentiment in South Korea weakened for the third straight month in February, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday.

The Business Survey Index on conditions in the manufacturing sector fell to 63.0 in February from 66.0 in January.

Nevertheless, the outlook improved in February, with the index rising to 68.0 from 66.0.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the business morale index strengthened by 2 points to 73, while the outlook for the same month fell to 70 from 72 in January.

The Economic Sentiment Index, which combines the BSI and the Consumer Survey Index, for February was 91.6, up from 90.1 in the prior month.

The survey was conducted among 3,255 companies between February 7 and 14.

Official data released on Tuesday showed that the confidence among South Korean households weakened in February, as the corresponding index dropped to 90.2 from 90.7 in January.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong stressed the need for a delicate policy as the country is currently going through high economic uncertainty, both externally and domestically.

At its upcoming rate-setting session on February 22, the Bank of Korea is widely expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged at 3.50 percent after hiking it by 25 basis points in January.

Economic News

