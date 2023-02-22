Jelly Roll Announces 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour

Jelly Roll has announced dates for his Backroad Baptism Tour, which is set to kick off this summer.
The 44-city tour will feature Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf and Josh Adam Meyers as special guest on select dates.
The Backroad Baptism Tour kicks off on Friday, July 28, at Bank Plus Amphitheater in Southaven, Mississippi. Jelly Roll will make stops in Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, Nevada, Utah, Texas, and other cities before wrapping up the trek on October 14 in Tampa, Florida.
Jelly Roll said, "Don't miss it when this circus comes to your town!! …Let's go!!!"
Tickets to the North American dates on the Backroad Baptism Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 24.
Jelly Roll's 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour Dates:
July 28 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater
July 29 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
July 30 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 1 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Orion Amphitheater
Aug. 3 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 4 — Mansfield, Ma. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 5 — Bangor, Maine v Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 8 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 9 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 11 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 12 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 15 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 17 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater
Aug. 18 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Aug. 24 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 25 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Aug. 26 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 29 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarket Arena
Aug. 30 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 1 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 2 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 — Greenwood Village, Colo @ Fiddler's Green
Sept. 5 —Rapid City, S.D. @ Summit Arena at The Monument
Sept. 6 — Bozeman, Mont. @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Sept. 12 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 14 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Sept. 15 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena
Sept. 19 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Sept. 21 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 22 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 23 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 26 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena
Sept. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 29 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Oct. 3 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Oct. 5 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Oct. 6 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 10 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Oct. 12 Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 13 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Oct. 14 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
(Photo: John Shearer)
