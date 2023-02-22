Jelly Roll Announces 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour

Jelly Roll has announced dates for his Backroad Baptism Tour, which is set to kick off this summer.

The 44-city tour will feature Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf and Josh Adam Meyers as special guest on select dates.

The Backroad Baptism Tour kicks off on Friday, July 28, at Bank Plus Amphitheater in Southaven, Mississippi. Jelly Roll will make stops in Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, Nevada, Utah, Texas, and other cities before wrapping up the trek on October 14 in Tampa, Florida.

Jelly Roll said, "Don't miss it when this circus comes to your town!! …Let's go!!!"

Tickets to the North American dates on the Backroad Baptism Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 24.

Jelly Roll's 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour Dates:

July 28 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater

July 29 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

July 30 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 1 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Orion Amphitheater

Aug. 3 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 4 — Mansfield, Ma. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 5 — Bangor, Maine v Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 8 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 9 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 11 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 15 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 17 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater

Aug. 18 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Aug. 24 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 25 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Aug. 26 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 29 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarket Arena

Aug. 30 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 1 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 2 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 — Greenwood Village, Colo @ Fiddler's Green

Sept. 5 —Rapid City, S.D. @ Summit Arena at The Monument

Sept. 6 — Bozeman, Mont. @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Sept. 12 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 14 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Sept. 15 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Sept. 19 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Sept. 21 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 22 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 23 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 26 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena

Sept. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 29 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Oct. 3 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 5 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Oct. 6 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 10 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 12 Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 13 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct. 14 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

(Photo: John Shearer)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News