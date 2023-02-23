Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release January figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year; core CPI also rose 4.0 percent on year.

Malaysia will provide January data for inflation, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.7 percent on year, easing from 3.8 percent in December.

Singapore will see January numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.1 percent on month and an increase of 2.9 percent on year. That follows the 3.2 percent monthly increase and the 3.1 percent yearly decline in December.

Economic News

