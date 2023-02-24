Three U.S. Regulators Issue Joint Warning To Banks On Crypto Related Liquidity Risks

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Thursday issued a joint statement warning banking organizations of the liquidity risks resulting from crypto-asset market vulnerabilities. The regulators also proposed some effective practices to manage such risks.

The joint document spotlights certain sources of funding from crypto-asset-related entities that could pose heightened liquidity risks to banking organizations due to the unpredictability of the scale and timing of deposit inflows and outflows.

Deposits placed by a crypto-asset-related entity that are for the benefit of the crypto-asset-related entity's customers (end customers) has been cited as a concern.

According to the regulators, the stability of such deposits may be driven by the behavior of the end customer or crypto-asset sector dynamics, and not solely by the crypto-asset-related entity itself, which is the banking organization's direct counterparty. Periods of stress, market volatility, and related vulnerabilities in the crypto-asset sector, which may or may not be specific to the crypto-asset-related entity, could also impact the stability of such deposits.

The agencies have warned that such deposits could be susceptible to large and rapid inflows as well as outflows, when end customers react to crypto-asset-sector-related market events, media reports, and uncertainty. This uncertainty and resulting deposit volatility could be exacerbated by end customer confusion related to inaccurate or misleading representations of deposit insurance by a crypto-asset related entity.

In respect of deposits that constitute stablecoin-related reserves, the agencies warn that stability of such deposits may be linked to demand for stablecoins, the confidence of stablecoin holders in the stablecoin arrangement, and the stablecoin issuer's reserve management practices. Such deposits could be susceptible to large and rapid outflows stemming from, for example, unanticipated stablecoin redemptions or dislocations in crypto-asset .

The document warns that when a banking organization's deposit funding base is concentrated in crypto-asset-related entities that are highly interconnected or share similar risk profiles, deposit fluctuations may also be correlated, and liquidity risk therefore may be further heightened.

In the light of these heightened risks, banking organizations that use certain sources of funding from crypto-asset-related entities have been advised to actively monitor the liquidity risks inherent in such funding sources and establish and maintain effective risk management and controls, commensurate with the liquidity risks from such funding sources.

Understanding the direct and indirect drivers of potential behavior of deposits from crypto-asset-related entities and the extent to which those deposits are susceptible to unpredictable volatility has been identified as a key risk management practice.

Banks have also been advised to assess potential concentration or interconnectedness across deposits from crypto asset-related entities and the associated liquidity risks.

They have also highlighted the importance of incorporating the liquidity risks or funding volatility associated with crypto-asset related deposits into contingency funding planning, including liquidity stress testing and, as appropriate, other asset-liability governance and risk management processes.

Banks have been advised to perform robust due diligence and ongoing monitoring of crypto-asset-related entities that establish deposit accounts. The monitoring should include assessing the representations made by those crypto-asset-related entities to their end customers about such deposit accounts that, if inaccurate, could lead to rapid outflows of such deposits.

