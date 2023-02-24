IMF Guides On Policy Response To Crypto Assets, Advises Against Legal Tender Status

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said its Executive Board discussed key elements of an appropriate policy response to crypto assets.

The Board on February 8 analysed the paper on "Elements of Effective Policies for Crypto Assets" that provides guidance to IMF member countries. The paper addresses questions raised by IMF member countries on benefits and risks of crypto assets.

The review saw the directors generally agreeing that crypto assets should not be granted official currency or legal tender status in order to safeguard monetary sovereignty and stability. The widespread adoption of crypto assets, the directors noted, could undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy, circumvent capital flow management measures, and exacerbate fiscal risks.

The Board of the IMF also emphasized the importance of fully aligning the framework with the initiatives and standards set by the standard-setters.

Directors agreed that strict bans are not the first-best option, but that targeted restrictions could apply, depending on domestic policy objectives and where authorities face capacity constraints. They noted that regulation should be mindful not to stifle innovation, and the public sector could leverage some of the underlying technologies of crypto assets for their public policy objectives.

Directors also highlighted the importance of promoting the principle of "same activity, same risk, same regulation."

They underscored the need to focus on the Fund's comparative advantage and on macro-financial implications.

The nine-point framework is intended to help members develop a comprehensive, consistent, and coordinated policy response.

The primary guidance relates to safeguarding monetary sovereignty and stability by strengthening monetary policy frameworks and not granting crypto assets official currency or legal tender status.

Member countries have also been advised to guard against excessive capital flow volatility and maintaining effectiveness of capital flow management measures.

Analyzing and disclosing fiscal risks and adopting unambiguous tax treatment of crypto assets is another important recommendation. Likewise, members have been advised to establish legal certainty of crypto assets and address legal risks.

Developing and enforcing prudential, conduct, and oversight requirements to all crypto market actors as well as establishing a joint monitoring framework across different domestic agencies and authorities has also been highlighted.

The other elements of the guidance framework include establishing international collaborative arrangements to enhance supervision and enforcement of crypto asset regulations, monitoring the impact of crypto assets on the stability of the international monetary system, strengthening global cooperation to develop digital infrastructures and alternative solutions for cross-border payments and finance etc.

The paper operationalizes the principles outlined in the Bali Fintech Agenda (IMF and World Bank 2018) and includes macro-financial considerations such as implications for monetary and fiscal policies. The proposed principles are fully aligned with the relevant standards of the Financial Stability Board and other standard setting bodies.

