Spain Producer Price Inflation At 22-Month Low On Lower Energy Costs

Spain's producer prices grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years in January amid a sharp slowdown in energy costs, the statistical office INE said Friday.

The Producer price index climbed 8.2 percent year-over-year in January, much slower than the 14.9 percent surge in the previous month.

Further, this was the slowest rate since March 2021, when prices had risen 6.4 percent.

Excluding energy, underlying producer prices rose 10.6 percent annually, following an 11.1 percent spike in December.

The annual price growth in energy eased considerably to 3.3 percent in January from 23.2 percent in the preceding month.

Prices for consumer goods alone grew 15.1 percent, and those for intermediate goods moved up 8.8 percent. There was a 5.0 percent rise in prices for capital goods in January compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, producer prices slid 2.0 percent from December, when they dropped by 1.6 percent. It was the fourth successive monthly decline.

