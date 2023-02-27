European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic sentiment survey results and monetary aggregates from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases retail sales and household consumption data for January. Also, retail sales figures are due from Sweden.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue euro area monetary aggregates for January. M3 money supply is expected to grow 3.9 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 4.1 percent increase in December.

In the meantime, confidence survey data is due from Italy.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is seen rising to 101.0 in February from 99.9 in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.