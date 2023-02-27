Dutch Business Confidence Improves Slightly To 3.7

Confidence among Dutch entrepreneurs improved marginally in February, as they were less negative about their stocks of finished products, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The producer sentiment index rose to 3.7 in February from 3.6 in January.

Further, this was well above the long-term average score of 1.2.

Goods producers were less negative about stocks of finished products. Nonetheless, they were less positive about their expected output and order books than in the previous month, the agency said.

For the next three months, more manufacturers anticipate an increase in output than a reduction, according to survey data.

Among industries, entrepreneurs in the electrical engineering and machinery industries were the most positive in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.