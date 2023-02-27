Turkey Trade Deficit Widens To $14.2 Bln

Turkey's trade gap increased in January from the previous year as imports rose more rapidly than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.

The trade deficit widened to $14.23 billion in January from $10.2 billion a year ago. In December, the trade deficit was $9.7 billion.

Exports rose 10.3 percent annually in January, and imports surged 20.7 percent.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade surplus was $1.787 billion in January.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, exports declined 4.2 percent monthly in January, while imports climbed 4.6 percent.

