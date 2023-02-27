Australia Private Sector Credit Rises 0.4% In January

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.4 percent on month in January, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Tuesday, up from 0.3 percent in December.

On a yearly basis, credit rose from 7.6 percent in December to 8.0 percent in January.

Housing credit added 0.3 percent on month and 6.1 percent on year, while personal credit rose 0.1 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year and credit improved 0.5 percent on month and 12.5 percent on year.

Broad money gained 0.7 percent on month and 7.3 percent on year.

