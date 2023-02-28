Futures Point To Positive Open For Wall Street

Consumer Confidence and Chicago-area Business Activity reports will get special attention on Tuesday.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading mostly up.



As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 100.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 14.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 51.00 points.

The Dow surged more than 360 points on Monday, while it ended up 72.17 points or 0.2 percent at 32,889.09. The Nasdaq climbed 72.04 points or 0.6 percent to 11,466.98 and the S&P 500 rose 12.20 points or 0.3 percent to 3,982.24.

On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods (advance) for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is a deficit of $91 billion, while it was down $89.7 billion in the previous month.

Retail Inventories (Advance) for January is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the inventories were up 0.3 percent. The consensus for Wholesale Inventories is 0.0 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.

Case-Shiller Home Price Index for December will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.5 percent, while it was down 0.5 percent in the previous month.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency of FHFA's House Price Index for December will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in November.

The Chicago PMI for February will be announced at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 45.0, while it was up 44.3 in the prior month.

Consumer Confidence for February will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 108.5, while it was up 107.1 in January.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for February is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 5, while it was down 11 in the prior month.



The Fed Money Supply for January will be published at 1.00 pm ET. The M2 deficit was $147.4 billion.

The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for January will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, it was up 3.1 percent.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese finished positive. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed 0.66 percent higher at 3,279.61 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.79 percent to 19,785.94.

Japanese shares ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average and the broader Topix index both finished marginally higher at 27,445.56 and 1,993.28, respectively.

Australian ended higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.47 percent to settle at 7,258.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.52 percent higher at 7,458.

European shares finished mostly up. Euro Stoxx 50 is up 0.43 at 4266.10.

