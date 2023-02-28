Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Slips To 51.2 - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 51.2.

That's down from 51.3, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Growth of manufacturing production in Indonesia was sustained in February, with the rate of increase the joint fastest since last September. Higher output was supported by an expansion in new orders on the back of better underlying demand conditions and broader customer bases.

The improvement in demand was domestically driven, however, as new export orders continued to decline during February. Sluggish external demand conditions remained a drag on foreign sales, according to panelists.

