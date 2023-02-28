Contraction Slows For Taiwan Manufacturing PMI - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to contract in February, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 49.0.

That's up from 44.3 in January, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The slower decline coincided with a much softer fall in total new compared to the start of the year. The rate at which new orders fell was the weakest since May 2022 and only marginal. The downturn in new export business likewise eased notably on the month, with foreign sales falling only slightly.

While firms frequently mentioned that overall client demand remained subdued, there were reports of relative improvements in sales at some firms, including from customers in mainland China.

Economic News

