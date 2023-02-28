Thai Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In February - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 54.8.

That's up from 54.5 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Higher manufacturing production contributed chiefly to the uptick in the headline PMI. The pace of output growth accelerated to the fastest on record in February with around 51 percent of survey respondents reporting higher goods production compared to just 4 percent that experienced a decline from the previous month.

Underpinning the latest rise in manufacturing output in Thailand was better demand conditions as new orders for Thai manufactured goods expanded at the quickest pace in five months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.