Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Returns To Expansion - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam moved back into expansion territory in February, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 51.2.

That's up from 47.4 in January, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Central to the strengthening in the of the sector were signs of improvement in market demand. This helped firms to secure new customers and an expansion of new orders during February, the first in four months. Moreover, the solid increase in new was the sharpest since last August.

New export orders rose more quickly, expanding for the second month running on the back of a brighter international demand environment. Rising new orders fed through to renewed increases in manufacturing production, employment and purchasing activity midway through the first quarter.

Economic News

