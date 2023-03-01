logo
Breaking News
  

UK House Prices Log First Fall Since Mid-2020 - Nationwide

By Renju Jaya   ✉   | Published:
ukhouseprices nov30 01mar23 lt

UK house prices registered the first annual fall since June 2020 as squeeze on household income from higher interest rates and inflation damped demand in the property market, data from Nationwide Building Society showed Wednesday.

House prices declined 1.1 percent on a yearly basis in February, offsetting the 1.1 percent increase in January. Economists had forecast a 0.9 percent fall.

This was the first annual decline since June 2020 and also the biggest fall since November 2021.

Month-on-month, house prices dropped 0.5 percent, following a 0.6 percent fall in January. Prices were forecast to ease 0.4 percent in February.

"The recent run of weak house price data began with the financial market turbulence in response to the mini-Budget at the end of September last year," Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said.

"While financial market conditions normalized some time ago, housing market activity has remained subdued," Gardner added.

The economist noted that weak consumer confidence and the cumulative impact of the financial pressures weighed on households' decision on house purchases.

"It will be hard for the market to regain much momentum in the near term since economic headwinds look set to remain relatively strong, with the labor market widely expected to weaken as the economy shrinks in the quarters ahead, while mortgage rates remain well above the lows prevailing in 2021," Gardner said.

Nationwide expects housing market conditions to gradually improve if inflation moderates in coming months, easing pressure on household budgets.

The Bank of England has raised its benchmark interest rate by 390 basis points since the current tightening cycle began in December 2021.

Although inflation eased in January, the rate remained at a double-digit 10.1 percent.

The BoE forecast inflation to reach around 4 percent towards the end of this year and to hit the 2 percent target sustainably in the medium term.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
FDA Restricts Unlawful Import Of Xylazine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has taken steps to restrict unlawful imports of xylazine, an animal tranquilizer that has increasingly been found in illicit drugs, into the United States. With this, the Federal regulator aims to prevent the drug from entering the U.S. market for illicit purposes, while maintaining availability for legitimate use in animals.
Russell Stover Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups Recalled
Kansas City, Missouri-based Russell Stover Chocolates is recalling certain Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups due to the potential for undeclared pecans, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall involves two Best Before Dates of its Peanut Butter Cups packaged in a 2.4 oz plastic...
Target Q4 Results Top Estimates; Sees Q1, FY23 Earnings Below Market
Discount retailer Target Corp. reported Tuesday weak earnings in its fourth quarter, while adjusted earnings and top line beat market estimates. Looking ahead, the Minneapolis-based company projects earnings for the first quarter and fiscal 2023 below the Street view. In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Target shares were gaining around 3 percent.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap