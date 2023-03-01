Whitesnake Announce 'Still Good To Be Bad' Box Set

Whitesnake will reissue their 2008 album Good to be Bad as Still Good to be Bad in April as a Box Set.

The collection will be available in different configurations on April 28, a few days after the original album's 15th anniversary. The first collection is a 4-CD/Blu-ray with two new versions of the original album (one remastered and the other newly remixed), a selection of rare and unreleased studio and live recordings from the period, and videos all the music videos, interviews, and electrifying live performances from the Good To Be Bad world tour.

Three other versions of Still Good To Be Bad will also be available on April 28. The album's 2023 Remix will be released on vinyl as a double-LP and a single CD. Still Good To Be Bad also comes as a 2-CD set that includes the remixed and remastered versions of the album.

The new alternate mixes also feature new background vocals from the "Hook City Harlots," Cami Thompson, Misty Rae & Jackie Landrum, plus the "Hook City Horns" with Rick Metz on saxes and the trumpet of Joshua Reed.

The remix album explores the creative process behind the record with 28 different mixes and alternate versions of album tracks.

The announcement was accompanied by the release of the newly remixed version of "Can You Hear The Wind Blow" as a digital single and new music video.

Whitesnake returned in 2008 with Good To Be Bad, the band's 10th studio album and its first in over a decade. Fans embraced the comeback, pushing the album into the Top 10 in the U.K. and flocking to shows on the band's massive world tour.

Today, album tracks like "Best Years" and "Summer Rain" have taken their place in the band's live repertoire alongside global hits like "Here I Go Again" and "Still Of The Night."

