South Korea Retail Sales Slip 2.1% In January

Retail sales in South Korea were down a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 0.2 percent drop in December (originally up 4.1 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail sales rose 0.7 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 3.1 percent decline in the previous month.

Economic News

