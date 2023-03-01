South Korea Industrial Production Climbs 2.9% In January

Industrial output in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 3.1 percent contraction in December (originally -2.9 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production tumbled 12.7 percent - again missing forecasts for a contraction of 8.9 percent following the downwardly revised 10.5 percent fall in the previous month (originally -7.3 percent).

Economic News

