European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation, Unemployment Data Due

Flash inflation and unemployment data from the euro area and the minutes of the governing council from the European Central Bank are due on Thursday.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain unemployment data is due. The number of unemployed is forecast to increase by 11,500 in February.

In the meantime, flash inflation figures are due from Austria.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office Istat publishes unemployment data for January. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 7.8 percent.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area flash inflation and unemployment data. The annual inflation rate is forecast to ease to 8.2 percent in February from 8.6 percent in January. At the same time, the unemployment rate is forecast to remain at 6.6 percent in January.

At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on February 1 and 2.

