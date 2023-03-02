Dutch Inflation Accelerates In February

The Netherlands' consumer price inflation accelerated in February after moderating to an 11-month low, reflecting higher prices for food and non-energy industrial goods.

Consumer prices advanced 8.0 percent in February from the last year, faster than the 7.6 percent increase in January, the flash estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The 7.6 percent inflation posted in January was the slowest since February 2022.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also advanced to 8.9 percent from 8.4 percent in January. Final data for February is due on March 14.

The annual inflation was driven by the increases in all major components, except energy prices. Cost of energy, including motor fuel, declined 1.1 percent, following a 0.2 percent drop in January.

Offsetting the decline, non-energy industrial goods prices gained 8.7 percent and food, beverages and tobacco prices grew 15.1 percent. Services price were up 5.7 percent.

Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area flash inflation data later today. Eurozone inflation is forecast to ease to 8.2 percent in February from 8.6 percent in January.

