Denmark Jobless Rate Rises Sligthly To 2.8%

Denmark's unemployment rate rose marginally in January to the highest level in more than a year, after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate edged up to 2.8 percent in January from 2.7 percent in December.

Further, this was the highest jobless rate since November 2021, when it was also the same at 2.8 percent.

Gross unemployment increased to 81,000 in January from 80,400 in the preceding month.

The increase in January was due to 700 more activated unemployed and 100 fewer non-activated unemployed, the agency said.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, remained unchanged for the third straight month at 1.2 percent in January.

