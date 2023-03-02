Mexico Jobless Rate Rises To 3.0%

Mexico's unemployment rate increased less than expected at the start of the year, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Thursday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.0 percent in January from 2.8 percent the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the rate to rise to 3.1 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.8 percent.

There were 1.804 million unemployed people in January, up from 1.646 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped slightly to 2.9 percent from a stable rate of 3.0 percent in December.

Economic News

