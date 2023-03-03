Santana Announces Summer 2023 '1001 Rainbows Tour' Dates

Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America this summer for the "1001 Rainbows Tour."

The Rock &Roll Hall of Fame guitarist will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from his fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural.

Santana will wrap up the Blessings and Miracles Tour at the legendary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 4 followed by dates in Dallas and Houston, TX, before kicking off the "1001 Rainbows Tour" in Newark, NJ, on June 21.

Stops include Canandaigua, NY, Niagara Falls, ON, Northfield, OH, Huber Heights, OH, Detroit, MI, Oxon Hill, MD, Atlantic City, NJ, Bridgeport, CT, Bangor, ME, Boston, MA, and more before concluding on August 6 in Springfield, MA.

Tickets go on sale to general public starting March 3 at www.santana.com.

Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana is one of the world's best-known musical signatures.

For more than five decades—from Santana's earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco—Carlos has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries.

Tour Dates:

June 21 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

June 22 - Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC Performing Arts Center

June 24 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

June 25 - Northfield, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park

June 27 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center

June 29 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 26 - Oxon Hill, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

July 28 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 29 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 31 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 2 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 4 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug. 6 - Springfield, Mass @ MassMutual Center

(Photo: Maryanne Bilham)

