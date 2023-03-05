Weezer Announces 2023 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour

Weezer recently announced a 30-date summer tour, called the "Indie Rock Roadtrip."
Modest Mouse, Spoon, Future Islands, Joyce Manor, White Reaper, and Momma will share the stage with the rock band on select dates.
The tour will kick off in Huntsville, Alabama, on June 4, with Modest Mouse and Momma joining Weezer for the first leg.
Future Islands and Joyce Manor will support the band led by Rivers Cuomo for the second leg, beginning on June 23.
The third and final leg begins on August 20 with the support of Spoon and White Reaper.
"Pack your bags, it's time for an indie rock road trip we're taking the show on the road all summer long and we're bringing modest mouse, future islands, spoon, momma, Joyce manor, and white reaper along for the ride (all on select dates)," the band announced on their web site.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Tour Dates:
06/04 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
06/06 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/08 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
06/10 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
06/11 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
06/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
06/14 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
06/16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/18 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/23 - Columbia, MD Merriweather @ Post Pavilion
06/24 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/25 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
06/28 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/30 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/01 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors
07/03 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC)
07/04 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage Future
07/09 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
07/11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/13 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
08/20 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/22 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/24 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/27 - Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair
08/28 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
08/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
09/01 - Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
09/02 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/03 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
(Photo: Sean Murphy)
