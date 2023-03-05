Weezer Announces 2023 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour

Weezer recently announced a 30-date summer tour, called the "Indie Rock Roadtrip."

Modest Mouse, Spoon, Future Islands, Joyce Manor, White Reaper, and Momma will share the stage with the rock band on select dates.

The tour will kick off in Huntsville, Alabama, on June 4, with Modest Mouse and Momma joining Weezer for the first leg.

Future Islands and Joyce Manor will support the band led by Rivers Cuomo for the second leg, beginning on June 23.

The third and final leg begins on August 20 with the support of Spoon and White Reaper.

"Pack your bags, it's time for an indie rock road trip we're taking the show on the road all summer long and we're bringing modest mouse, future islands, spoon, momma, Joyce manor, and white reaper along for the ride (all on select dates)," the band announced on their web site.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tour Dates:

06/04 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

06/06 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/08 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

06/10 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

06/11 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

06/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

06/14 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

06/16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/18 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/23 - Columbia, MD Merriweather @ Post Pavilion

06/24 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/25 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

06/28 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

06/30 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/01 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors

07/03 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC)

07/04 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage Future

07/09 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

07/11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/13 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

08/20 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/22 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/24 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/27 - Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair

08/28 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

08/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

09/01 - Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

09/02 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/03 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

