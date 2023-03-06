logo
European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Retail Sales Data Due

Published:
Retail sales and Sentix investor confidence from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer prices for February. Economists forecast inflation to slow to 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent in January.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global Publishes Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey results for February.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI data is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 49.1 in February from 48.4 in the previous month.

In the meantime, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The investor sentiment index is seen at -6.3 in March versus -8.0 in February.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area retail sales for January. Economists forecast sales to grow 1.0 percent on month, reversing a 2.7 percent fall in December.

