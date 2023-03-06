European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales and Sentix investor confidence from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer prices for February. Economists forecast inflation to slow to 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent in January.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global Publishes Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey results for February.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI data is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 49.1 in February from 48.4 in the previous month.

In the meantime, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The investor sentiment index is seen at -6.3 in March versus -8.0 in February.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area retail sales for January. Economists forecast sales to grow 1.0 percent on month, reversing a 2.7 percent fall in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.