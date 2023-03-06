Hungary Retail Sales Fall 4.5%

Hungary's retail sales declined for the second straight month in January, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The volume of retail sales fell a working-day adjusted 4.5 percent yearly in January, after a 4.1 percent decrease in December.

Further, this was the steepest rate of fall since February 2021, when sales had dropped 5.5 percent.

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco decreased 4.8 percent annually in January, and those of non-food products fell 1.5 percent. Sales of automotive fuels plunged 9.7 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the volume of retail sales dropped 3.9 percent year-on-year in January, after a 4.8 percent increase in the previous month.

The volume of mail-order and internet retailing, which accounted for 8.6 percent of all retail sales and involves a wide range of goods, fell 7.6 percent yearly at the start of the year, the agency said.

