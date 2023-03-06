South Korea GDP Rises 1.3% On Year In Q4

South Korea's gross domestic product climbed an annualized 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent and down from 3.1 percent in the third quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP contracted 0.4 percent - in line with forecasts following the 0.3 percent gain in the three months prior.

For all of 2022, GDP was up 2.6 percent after climbing 4/1 percent in 2021.

Economic News

