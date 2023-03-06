Australia Retail Sales Rise 1.9% In January

The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$35.091 billion.

That was in line with expectations following the 3.9 percent decline in December.

Individually, sales were up for food, household goods, clothing, department store sales, cafes and restaurants and other retailing.

On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 7.5 percent.

The proportion of online sales to total retailing fell from 10.4 percent in December to 10.3 per cent in January.

