Japan Data Due On Wednesday

Japan is scheduled to release January figures for current account, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The current account deficit is pegged at 818 million yen following the 33 million yen surplus in December.

Japan also will see January results for the leading index and February figures for bank lending. The leading index is expected to show a score of 96.9, down from 97.2 in December. Bank lending was up 3.1 percent on year in January.

Indonesia will see February results for its consumer confidence index; in January, the index score was 123.0.

Economic News

