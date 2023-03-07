logo
Breaking News
  

Taiwan Inflation Eases To 2.43%; Trade Surplus Shrinks On Exports Plunge

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Taiwan's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in February, after rising to a 6-month high at the start of the year, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus for the country shrank markedly in February from last year, as exports fell more rapidly than imports, preliminary official data from the Ministry of Finance revealed.

Consumer prices rose 2.43 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 3.05 percent increase in January. Economists had forecast inflation to drop to 2.69 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was mainly due to the developments in food, education and entertainment costs.

The annual price growth of food eased to 4.29 percent in February from 5.27 percent in the previous month. Education and entertainment charges rose 2.11 versus 4.49 percent in January.

Housing costs were 2.45 percent more expensive compared to last year, while transportation and communication prices increased only 0.56 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.17 percent in February, after a 0.40 percent rise in the previous month.

Data showed that the producer price inflation softened to 4.10 percent in February from 12 percent in the previous month.

The trade surplus for the month of February was $2.35 billion, down considerably from $5.78 billion in the corresponding month last year. The expected surplus was $3.85 billion.

In January, there was a surplus of $2.34 billion.

Exports fell 17.1 percent year-over-year in February, after a 21.2 percent slump in the prior month. It was the sixth consecutive monthly decline.

That was also worse than the 14.2 percent drop economists had expected.

Exports of plastics, rubber and articles thereof logged the steepest fall of 25.3 percent annually in February. This was closely followed by a 24.1 percent decline in base metals and articles of base metals.


At the same time, exports of electronic product parts rose notably by 17.8 percent.

Imports fell 9.4 annually in February, slower than the 16.8 percent decrease a month ago. Imports were expected to fall by 9.8 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
DICK'S Sporting Q4 Results Top Estimates; Doubles Dividend
Sporting goods retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) reported Tuesday that profit for the fourth quarter decreased 32 percent from last year, hurt by lower gross margins despite a 7.3 percent net sales growth. Adjusted earnings per share and quarterly net sales topped analysts' estimates. The company also initiated earnings and consolidated same store sales guidance for the full-year 2023.
Henkel FY22 Profit Down, Sees Slower Organic Sales Growth In FY23; Stock Down
Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the chemical and consumer goods firm reported Tuesday weak earnings in its fiscal 2022, despite increased sales. Further, the company maintained its dividend, and said it sees slower organic sales growth in fiscal 2023. For fiscal 2023, Henkel expects organic sales growth would be between 1 and 3...
Facebook Parent Meta Reportedly To Cut Thousands Of Jobs
Meta Platforms Inc., the owner of Facebook and Instagram, is planning to cut thousands of more employees as soon as this week in a fresh round of layoffs, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The report said the company is planning to offer buyout packages to managers and cutting whole teams it considered nonessential. Directors and vice presidents were asked to make lists...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap