Swiss Jobless Rate Falls To 2.1%

Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased for the first time in four months in February, though marginally, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Tuesday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate edged down to 2.1 percent in February from 2.2 percent in January.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.6 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 98,452 in February from 100,776 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, remained unchanged at 2.0 percent.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 1.9 percent in February, the same as in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.