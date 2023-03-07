Sam Hunt Announces Summer On The Outskirts 2023 Tour

Sam Hunt has announced plans to embark on his headlining Summer on the Outskirts Tour with Brett Young and Lily Rose.
The 27-date tour will kick-off on July 6 at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, and will include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit and New York City. The trek will wrap with a show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The tour takes its name from a new song Hunt will release on Friday, March 10, titled "Outskirts." The track follows his previous release, "Walmart."
Tickets will be available starting with the Verizon presale beginning Tuesday, March 7, at 10 am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, March 10, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.
Sam Hunt's 2023 Summer on the Outskirts Tour Dates:
July 6 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 7 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 8 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 14 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 15 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 16 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
July 20 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
July 21 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 22 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 28 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 29 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 -- Carbondale, Ill. @ Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center
Aug. 4 -- Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater
Aug. 5 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena
Aug. 18 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 19 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 20 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 24 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 25 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 26 -- Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 7 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 9 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
