Sam Hunt Announces Summer On The Outskirts 2023 Tour

Sam Hunt has announced plans to embark on his headlining Summer on the Outskirts Tour with Brett Young and Lily Rose.

The 27-date tour will kick-off on July 6 at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, and will include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit and New York City. The trek will wrap with a show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The tour takes its name from a new song Hunt will release on Friday, March 10, titled "Outskirts." The track follows his previous release, "Walmart."

Tickets will be available starting with the Verizon presale beginning Tuesday, March 7, at 10 am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, March 10, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

Sam Hunt's 2023 Summer on the Outskirts Tour Dates:

July 6 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 7 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 15 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 20 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 21 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 22 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 29 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 -- Carbondale, Ill. @ Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center

Aug. 4 -- Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 5 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 18 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 19 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 20 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 24 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 26 -- Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 7 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

