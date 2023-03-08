European Economic News Preview: Germany Industrial Output & Retail Sales Data Due

Industrial production and retail sales from Germany and revised quarterly national accounts from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production and retail sales for January. Industrial output is forecast to grow 1.4 percent on month, in contrast to the 3.1 percent decrease in December. Sales are expected to climb 2.0 percent on month, reversing a 5.3 percent decrease in the prior month.

Half an hour later, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is scheduled to release consumer prices for February. Inflation is forecast to ease to 25.4 percent from 25.7 percent in January.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to publish retail sales for January. Economists forecast sales to fall 0.2 percent on month, the same pace of fall as seen in December.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area revised quarterly national accounts for the fourth quarter. The initial estimate showed that the currency bloc expanded only 0.1 percent after rising 0.3 percent in the third quarter.

Economic News

