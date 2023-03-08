Japan Leading Index At 26-Month Low

Japan's leading index declined further in January to the lowest level in more than two years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 96.5 in January from 96.9 in the previous month.

Further, this was the lowest reading since November 2020, when it was 96.2.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also weakened to an 8-month low of 96.1 in January from 99.1 in the previous month.

At the same time, the lagging index was almost unchanged at the start of the year, falling marginally to 99.5 from 99.6.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.