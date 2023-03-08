German Industrial Production Rebounds In January

Germany's industrial production rebounded in January on strong growth in intermediate goods output, data from Destatis revealed Wednesday.

Industrial production grew by more-than-expected 3.5 percent on a monthly basis, offsetting the revised 2.4 percent decline in December. Output was forecast to grow 1.4 percent.

Production of consumer goods decreased 1.8 percent and capital goods output slid 0.6 percent. Production of intermediate goods gained 6.9 percent.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production moved up 1.9 percent in January.

Energy output gained 0.4 percent and construction output registered a strong 12.6 percent increase.

Year-on-year, the decline in industrial output halved to 1.6 percent from 3.3 percent in the previous month.

