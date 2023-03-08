Romania Q4 GDP Growth Improves To 4.6%, As Estimated

Romania's economic growth accelerated as initially estimated in the final quarter of 2022, the latest data from the statistical agency revealed on Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 4.6 percent annually in the December quarter, faster than the 3.8 percent rise in the preceding thee-month period. That was in line with the flash data published on February 14.

On the expenditure side, total final consumption grew 2.1 percent compared to last year, and gross fixed capital formations showed an increase of 3.5 percent.

Meanwhile, there was a 0.8 percent fall in net exports, and a 0.2 percent negative contribution came from changes in inventories.

Similarly, seasonally adjusted GDP growth improved to 4.9 percent from 4.4 percent in the previous quarter. In the initial report, the rate of expansion was 5.0 percent.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter, after rising 1.2 percent in the third quarter. The December quarter figure was revised down slightly from 1.1 percent.

