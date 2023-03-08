U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction Following Yesterday's Sell-Off

Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the , with the Dow futures up by just 15 points.

Uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets may lead to choppy trading amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Some traders may look to pick up stocks at reduced levels, while others may stick to the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Economists currently expect employment to jump by 203,000 jobs in February after surging by 517,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.4 percent.

The jobs data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates, as the Federal Reserve has warned about labor market tightness.

Ahead of the Labor Department's report on Friday, payroll processor ADP released a report this morning showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of February.

ADP said private sector employment jumped by 242,000 jobs in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 119,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 106,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said annual wage growth for those remaining in their jobs slowed to 7.2 percent in February, reflecting the slowest growth in 12 months.

ADP said annual wage growth for job changers also decelerated to 14.3 percent in February from 14.9 percent in January.

"There is a tradeoff in the labor market right now," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "We're seeing robust hiring, which is good for the and workers, but pay growth is still quite elevated."

She added, "The modest slowdown in pay increases, on its own, is unlikely to drive down inflation rapidly in the near term."

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit saw a modest increase in the month of January.

Shortly after the start of trading, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his semiannual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

The Labor Department is also due to release its report on job openings in the month of January. Job openings are expected to decrease to 10.6 million in January from 11.0 million in December.

Later in the day, the Fed is due to release the Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts.



With remarks by Powell renewing concerns about the outlook for interest rates, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside after ending Monday's trading narrowly mixed.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels late in the session but still posted steep losses. The Dow plunged 574.98 points or 1.7 percent at 32,856.46, the Nasdaq tumbled 145.40 points or 1.3 percent to 11,530.33 and the S&P 500 dove 62.05 points or 1.5 percent to 3,986.37.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plummeted by 2.4 percent and South Korea's Kospi shed 1.3 percent, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and rose by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has risen by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is just above the unchanged line.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.43 to $77.15 a barrel after plunging $2.88 to $77.58 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,817.30, down $2.70 compared to the previous session's close of $1,820. On Tuesday, gold dove $34.60.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 137.07 yen compared to the 137.16 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0542 compared to yesterday's $1.0549.

