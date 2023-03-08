U.S. Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction As Jobs Report Looms

Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Wednesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line following the sell-off seen in the previous session.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 111.92 points or 0.3 percent at 32,744.53, the S&P 500 is up 1.09 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 3,987.46 and the Nasdaq is up 23.13 points or 0.2 percent at 11,553.47.

The choppy trading on Wall Street reflects uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the following Tuesday's sell-off, which reflected renewed concerns about the outlook for interest following remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Economists currently expect employment to jump by 203,000 jobs in February after surging by 517,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.4 percent.

The jobs data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates, as the Fed has warned about labor market tightness.

Ahead of the Labor Department's report on Friday, payroll processor ADP released a report this morning showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of February.

ADP said private sector employment jumped by 242,000 jobs in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 119,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 106,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said annual wage growth for those remaining in their jobs slowed to 7.2 percent in February, reflecting the slowest growth in 12 months.

ADP said annual wage growth for job changers also decelerated to 14.3 percent in February from 14.9 percent in January.

"There is a tradeoff in the labor market right now," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "We're seeing robust hiring, which is good for the and workers, but pay growth is still quite elevated."

She added, "The modest slowdown in pay increases, on its own, is unlikely to drive down inflation rapidly in the near term."

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed job openings in the U.S. fell to 10.8 million in January from 11.2 million in December.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Semiconductor stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing by 1.7 percent.

Notable strength is also visible among networking stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Networking Index.

Computer hardware, commercial real estate and telecom stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while pharmaceutical stocks have moved to the downside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plummeted by 2.4 percent and South Korea's Kospi shed 1.3 percent, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and rose by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks have moved mostly higher on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is nearly unchanged, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved to the upside after ending yesterday's volatile session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5 basis points at 3.925 percent.

