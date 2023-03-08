New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales Unchanged In February

The value of electronic card retail sales in New Zealand was roughly flat in February on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - after rising 2.6 percent in the previous month.

By spending category, the movements were: durables, up NZ$48 million (2.9 percent); consumables, up NZ$32 million (1.2 percent); fuel, up NZ$13 million (2.3 percent); motor vehicles (excluding fuel), up NZ$4.5 million (2.2 percent); and apparel, down NZ$11 million (3.0 percent).

Spending in the core retail industries eased 0.3 percent on month.

On a yearly basis, sales jumped 11.7 percent after gaining 2.7 percent in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.