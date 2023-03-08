Japan M2 Money Stock Rises 2.6% On Year In February

The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.6 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 1,209.1 trillion yen.

That was sky of expectations for an increase of 2.8 percent and down from 2.7 percent in January.

The M3 money stock rose an annual 2.2 percent to 1,565.1 trillion yen, down from the 2.3 percent increase in the previous month.

The L money stock climbed3.9 percent on year to 2,085.7 trillion yen, accelerating from the 3.7 percent gain a month earlier.

Economic News

