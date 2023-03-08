Japan GDP Unchanged In Q4

Japan's gross domestic product was flat on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.3 percent contraction in the third quarter.

On an annualized basis, GDP rose 0.1 percent - also missing forecasts for a gain of 0.8 percent following the 1.0 percent decline in the three months prior.

Capital Expenditure fell 0.5 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for a fall of 0.4 percent following the 1.5 percent increase in the previous three months.

External demand was up 0.4 percent on quarter after sinking 0.6 percent in Q3, while private consumption rose 0.3 percent after a flat reading in Q3.

