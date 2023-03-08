China Inflation Rises 1.0% On Year In February

Consumer prices in China were up 1.0 percent on year in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.9 percent and down sharply from the 2.1 percent gain in January.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices slumped 0.5 percent versus forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices dropped 1.4 percent on year versus expectations for a decline of 1.3 percent after sinking 0.8 percent a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.