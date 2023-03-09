European Economic News Preview: France Payroll Employment Data Due

Payroll employment from France is the only major economic report due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.30 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases payroll employment data for the fourth quarter.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to issue GDP, industrial production and new orders data for January.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes foreign trade data for January. The trade balance is forecast to show a surplus of CZK 15.3 billion compared to a shortfall of CZK 1.2 billion in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.