Wall Street Might Slide At Open

Following Russian strikes around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear and the loss of power at the plant, UN officials issued a warning. Ukraine accused Russia has fired more than 80 missiles last night and that killed at least nine people.

Among the economic announcements, the weekly jobless claims might be the focus on Thursday.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, and European shares are down.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 17.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 9.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 61.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday's session mixed. The Dow slipped 58.06 points or 0.2 percent to 32,798.40, the S&P 500 crept up 5.64 points or 0.1 percent to 3,992.01 and the Nasdaq rose 45.67 points or 0.4 percent to 11,576.00.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 195k, while it was 190k in the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was at 81 bcf.

30-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.340 trillion.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Chinese shares declined after the release of weak inflation data. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.22 percent to 3,276.09 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.63 percent lower at 19,925.74.

Japanese shares rose for a fifth straight session. The Nikkei average climbed 0.63 percent to 28,623.15.

Australian finished marginally higher.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 23.18 points or 0.32 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 60.18 points or 0.38 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 47.74 points or 0.60 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 80.90 points or 0.73 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.39 percent.

