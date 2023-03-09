Peter Gabriel Announces North American Tour, Shares New Single 'Playing For Time'

Peter Gabriel has announced details of the long-awaited North American leg of "i/o - The Tour," a 2023 run across Europe and North America this spring and fall.

Gabriel will perform in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Fans should also stay tuned for future tour date announcements in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

"i/o - The Tour" will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his catalogue of music.

For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katche.

The general on-sale for "i/o - The Tour" North American leg will start on March 10 at 1 0am local time on LiveNation.com.

On Tuesday, Gabriel released the Dark-Side Mix of "Playing For Time," the third song from his forthcoming album.

The track is accompanied by a cover image featuring the work of visual artist Annette Messager.

New music from the i/o album is being released on the full moon of each month.

Tour Dates:

Date City, State Venue

8 September Quebec City, Quebec Videotron Centre

9 September Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Centre

11 September Toronto, Ontario Scottiabank Arena

13 September Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre

14 September Boston, Massachusetts TD Garden

16 September Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center

18 September New York, New York Madison Square Garden

30 September Chicago, Illinois United Center

7 October Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena

8 October Seattle, Washington Climate Pledge Arena

11 October San Francisco, California Chase Center

13 October Los Angeles Kia Forum

(Photo: Skoll World Forum)

