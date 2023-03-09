Czech Trade Surplus Grows To CZK 9.5 Bln

The Czech Republic's foreign trade surplus increased at the start of the year amid strong growth in exports, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus increased to CZK 9.5 billion in January from CZK 7.4 billion in the same month a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of CZK 15.3 billion.

In December, the trade balance showed a shortfall of CZK 218 million.

Exports logged a double-digit annual growth of 12.0 percent in January, faster than the 9.5 percent gain a month ago. The yearly growth in imports also accelerated to 11.8 percent from 4.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted exports and imports rose by 0.4 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, in January.

